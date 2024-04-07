Kabul (agencies)

On World Health Day yesterday, the World Health Organization reported that 18 million people in Afghanistan depend on health aid.

The organization added that access to quality health care remains a fundamental challenge in Afghanistan, according to the Afghan Khaama Press news agency. The organization emphasized equitable access to health services in Afghanistan, by publishing a video clip.

On World Health Day, the organization highlighted citizens' awareness of health rights, including the right to receive safe, high-quality care, privacy protection, and information about treatment. The World Health Organization celebrates World Health Day, on April 7, under the slogan “My health, my right.”

The organization said that given the need for millions of health assistance, ensuring a health care system for all citizens is essential.

Earlier, the World Health Organization launched a new distress call stressing the critical importance of intensifying investment in the provision of health care services in Afghanistan, especially in areas that lack adequate services, and whose health care infrastructure suffers from a severe lack of resources and is still at risk. Due to the continuing humanitarian crisis.

Natural disasers

Following decades of instability, exacerbated by severe drought and natural disasters, Afghanistan is currently facing a protracted humanitarian crisis, with millions of people living in poverty or without access to health care and food, putting them at severe risk of malnutrition and disease outbreaks.

Women and girls are even more severely affected, as they face increasing barriers to accessing health care services due to the ban on their education and entry into the workforce.