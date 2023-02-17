At least 18 people, including a child, have died from lack of air inside the truck in which they were locked up and which was abandoned on the outskirts of the town of Lokorsko, about 20 kilometers northeast of Sofia, sources reported on Friday. of the Ministry of the Interior. The Police found 40 migrants without a visa inside the vehicle, 18 of whom had died of suffocation, locked in a false compartment under a load of wood, reports the Efe news agency. Some of the survivors stated that the smugglers abandoned the truck for unknown reasons and escaped.

The public radio BNR reported that all the dead are young men of Afghan nationality, according to Agence France Presse. The police are looking for the driver of the vehicle, while the survivors were taken to the hospital, according to the Reuters agency. Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev declared that there was a lack of oxygen in the truck. “[Los supervivientes] They were freezing, wet, they haven’t eaten in several days.”

This case is reminiscent of the death of 39 immigrants who were found in 2019 inside a truck in Grays (Essex County), about 30 kilometers east of London. On that occasion, the driver, a 25-year-old Northern Irishman, was arrested on a murder charge. It was not the only time that human traffickers left migrants to die inside a vehicle.

From the other side of the Atlantic, in the United States, the bodies of 51 dead migrants were found last July in the trailer of an abandoned truck southwest of San Antonio, Texas. And in 2015, the bodies of 71 migrants were found inside an abandoned refrigerated truck on a highway in eastern Austria, near the border with Hungary. On that occasion, three Bulgarian drivers were arrested and charged with murder.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.