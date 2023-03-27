Spiegel: 18 Leopard 2 tanks promised by the German government arrived in Ukraine

18 Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine, promised by the German government. About it informs German magazine Spiegel.

According to the publication, the tanks arrived in Ukraine two months after the German government made the relevant decision. In addition, along with the Leopard 2, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) were also sent to the combat zone. It is noted that the route of supply of equipment was strictly classified.

Earlier it became known that Norwegian Leopard 2 tanks had already been delivered to Ukraine. Norway will also contribute NOK 250 million ($24 million) for Ukraine for ammunition and spare parts for Leopard tanks to the European Peace Fund.

Prior to this, the first batch of French AMX-10 RC light wheeled tanks also arrived in Ukraine, some vehicles are already on the front line. The long period of dispatch was due to the timing of the training of the Ukrainian military, the country’s Ministry of Defense explained.