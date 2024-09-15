Mogadishu (Union)

At least 18 people have been killed in a bomb attack in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, Somali police say.

Police officer Mohamed Tahir said that Al-Shabaab terrorists detonated two bombs in the Kahda neighbourhood, adding that at least 10 other people were injured.

The movement’s fighters had hidden the bombs on a popular street, while a group of “Al-Shabaab” elements were taking pictures there at the time of the attack.

For years, the Somali government has been waging a war against the Al-Shabaab movement, which was founded in early 2004 and is affiliated with Al-Qaeda. It has claimed responsibility for bombings that have killed civilians and members of the army and police.

Al-Shabaab was driven out of major cities in 2011-12 but remains active in large rural areas.