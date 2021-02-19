Government and security sources said that gunmen killed at least 18 in attacks in northern Burkina Faso and central Mali on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Burkina Faso attack took place on Thursday morning between the towns of Marqui and Tokabango, as militants ambushed residents on their way to a market across the nearby border in Dolbel in Niger, government spokesman Oseni Tambora said in a statement.

He added that eight people were killed and nine wounded, and a security source said that another person later died of his wounds.

In Mali, government sources said that at least nine people were killed and others wounded or missing in a series of attacks near Bandiagra in the central Mopti region.

Gunmen opened fire in two villages on Wednesday evening and ambushed several public transport vehicles on the road between Sivari and Pancas on Thursday.