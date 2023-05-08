At least 18 people were injured this Sunday night after being run over by a small tourist that broke into a tent where a concert was offered for the San Miguel de Deiro festivities, in Vilanova de Arousa (Pontevedra). The car was driven by Digna Díaz Oubiña, 82, who was accompanied by Luis Falcón Pérez, falconetti83, a historical smuggler from the Rías Baixas, according to The voice of Galicia. The incident occurred around 11:25 p.m., at a time when the tent was full of people. According to some witnesses, the couple who caused the accident were also following the performance of Paris by Noia, one of the great Galician festive orchestras, from the car. Among the injured is a child in serious condition with abdominal bleeding and a hip fracture, according to the mayor, Gonzalo Durán.

The parish of Deiro, a nucleus of Vilanova of about 1,700 residents, celebrated last night the big day of its patron saint festivities. In the morning, they had started with a procession and vermouth, and at night the culmination was the “great festival by the spectacular Paris de Noia orchestra” in the palenque, as the celebration poster says. In full swing, an out-of-control Smart automatic burst into the tent. According to some witnesses, Falcón and his wife were watching the concert from the car when it started up without the woman, sitting behind the wheel, being able to control it. The vehicle went about 15 meters inside the enclosure and ran over a number of people yet to be determined, in addition to partially demolishing the pergola. Several people had to be helped to get out from under the car, reports Efe.

The services of Sanitary Emergencies-061, O Salnés Fire Brigade, Vilanova y Vilagarcía Civil Protection, and the Civil Guard moved to the place, and proceeded to evacuate the field where the parish festivities were being held. Likewise, members of the Group for Psychological Intervention in Catastrophes and Emergencies (GIPCE) were mobilized in case their intervention was necessary.

The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Cambados has opened proceedings and everything indicates that the driver will be investigated for an alleged crime of reckless injuries. Likewise, members of this body work in the area of ​​the accident to reconstruct what happened and gather information. The sources consulted initially estimated the number of injured at 11, but they do not rule out that the number is higher, since they specify that there were people who traveled by their own means to the hospital. The balance has finally been raised to 18, of which 13 have already been discharged.

Luis Falcón, during a trial in 2012. Salvador Sas (EFE)

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Two of the injured have serious injuries: the aforementioned child, admitted to the Santiago de Compostela Clinical Hospital after suffering an abdominal haemorrhage, and a 66-year-old woman, who is in the intensive care unit of the Pontevedra University Hospital Complex with polytrauma. serious.

The causes for which the driver lost control of the vehicle have not been disclosed. The woman, who is now being investigated for the alleged crimes of reckless injury and damage, tested negative for alcohol and drugs. The mayor of Vilanova, Gonzalo Durán, has confirmed that the “unfortunate accident” occurred because the driver, who was accompanied by her husband in the car, lost control of the vehicle “for unknown reasons.” “It could only be for two reasons, either mechanical or an oversight or failure”, he pointed out, and confirmed that the car hit one of the pillars of the tent and ran over several people.

“There is no need to dwell on it, it was an unfortunate accident, there were a lot of people, but it could have been much worse because luckily the tent did not fall, just the pillar”, Durán added, conveying his concern for the injured people and his I wish they recover as soon as possible. The councilor of Vilanova has stressed that the organizing committee of the party complied with all the security conditions, and that the venue was adequately fenced, as required by regulations.

The couple is well known in the town due to the adventures of the person who was co-pilot, Luis Falcón Pérez, better known as falconetti, one of the old smugglers who made the leap to drug trafficking in Galicia. He was imprisoned for at least six years for trying to introduce 1.2 tons of hashish through the Basque Country in 1988.

Agents of the civil guard analyze the area, this Monday. Salvador Sas (EFE)

Retired from public life for years, the name of Luis Falcón Pérez unexpectedly returned to the media, which he always denied, as the protagonist of a fateful event that also placed his hometown at the center of the news. . The one who was one of the historical smugglers of the Ría de Arousa, was also the first to be arrested for drug trafficking.

The tobacco patriarch, one of the most publicized in the 1970s and 1980s, made the leap from illegal Winston to hashish, for which he spent 6 years in jail after being convicted by the San Sebastián Court for a cache seized in 1988 in the Basque Country. falconettiHowever, he has always denied his relationship with drugs and blamed the lawyer and drug trafficker Pablo Vioque, now deceased, for having betrayed him, and accused him of being behind the operation.

After leaving prison, Falcón had lost part of his emporium due to debt, although he managed to quickly recover from the pothole. His new life focused on the real estate and hospitality sector. In 2012 he was tried for laundering up to 6 million euros allegedly from drug trafficking proceeds, but was acquitted for lack of evidence. The case was closed and Luis Falcón, in precarious health, could only be seen driving a Smart, like the one that caused the accident this Sunday, and in a trusted restaurant sporadically.