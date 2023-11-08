The historic Rome bartender Guido Gagliardi entered the emergency room on the morning of October 30th, and died on the 31st at lunchtime

He died in circumstances that make it clear that he was a true institution in the world of bars and cafés in Rome. Guido Gagliardi, owner of the Gran Caffè Hawaii, a historic bar in the Torpignattara district, passed away in the emergency room of the San Giovanni hospital on October 31st. The family members want to know at all costs what happened and why the man had to wait 18 hours.

Everyone in Torpignattara and Rome in general knew Guido Gagliardi. Originally from Abruzzo, he moved to the capital at a very young age and immediately started working at bar Sant’Eustacchio in the city center.

After a while, thanks to his immense professionalism and friendliness, which attracted customers from all over Rome, the bar became the director.

Guido could have stopped, but instead he decided to ask one of his nephews to take a further step, that of opening a place of its own. Thus was born, 34 years ago, the Gran Caffè Hawaii.

The passion for work, dedication and invention of “Gran Caffè” blend they allowed Guido to become a real institution in the city.

Last October 30th, at the first light of dawn, he opened his bar like every day. While trying to ingest some medicine, he noticed that he had difficulty swallowing and breathingso together with one of his daughters he headed to the emergency room of the San Giovanni hospital.

An 18 hour wait for Guido Gagliardi

To tell what happened to Guido Gagliardi in hospital, to the microphones of Rome Todayit was there daughter Roberta.

We do the triage in which I specify that dad had to take some blood pressure pills but couldn’t, precisely because of the problems he was having.

The bartender was then taken charge as white code and from there an interminable began waiting in the corridors. The girl then manages to see her father again at 9:00 pm.

My father was standing with the doctor who advised us that he had some sort of cyst or abscess on his vocal cords. I remember he still couldn’t swallow. He had a cannula in his arm and they told us that they had given him an antibiotic. He had difficulty breathing through his diaphragm. We got worried because he was standing in the corridor. Something unacceptable. We managed to find at least a wheelchair for him to rest in.

The death of the bartender and the anger of the family

At approximately 1.30pm on October 31st 18 hours after entering the emergency roomGuido has passed away forever. The pain of the bartender’s family was overwhelmed by the anger. Daughter Roberta said:

He still had the blood pressure pills he hadn’t taken in his pocket. He left without even having a diagnosis.

It will be carried out today the autopsy which will help understand the causes that led to the death.