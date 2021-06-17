The Valve Store festival is back loaded with some very interesting titles to give a try.

Once again, the store Valve has launched its festival of demos, this time baptized with the name of Steam Next Fest. Total there are more than 700 video games that PC players will be able to download these days, from widely known proposals and of which we have spoken to you on the pages of the magazine on occasion, to others much more unknown.

They all have in common the desire of their managers to present their best attributes to users. But if you don’t want to browse through the entire gallery of Half-Life’s parents’ trade, at 3DJuegos we have gathered 17 proposals that we think are worth giving a try before the promotion ends next. [/¡b]June 22nd[/b]. And don’t forget it! Take advantage and also recommend us your favorite demos.

AGAINST

Joy way (2021)

Looking for something to have a great time in virtual reality? Be careful with this title that we find among the Steam Fest demos: AGAINST. It is a first-person video game and film noir setting in which we have to follow the rhythm, in all its senses, to make our way through the gloomy streets of New York in the 30s, killing well-armed gangsters without miss a single note.

Chernobyl Liquidators Simulator

Live Motion Games (Without date)

This E3 2021 we have had the first STALKER 2 gameplay, and on the horizon you can see other games that have nuclear disasters their place of setting for a proposal with a lot of terror or science fiction in their approaches, but if you are looking for a proposal something More realistic this week we have the Chernobyl Liquidators Simulator demo in which you will work hard to contain the radiation.

Crystals

Dreams Uncorporated (July 20, 2021)

We have already talked to you about this beautiful tribute to classic JRPGs, as you can see in our impressions of Cris Tales, so we can’t tell you more than download the demo and enjoy this RPG experience inspired by games like the legendary Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI or Valkyrie Profile. With only a few weeks left until its official launch, this can be a good appetizer.

Death trash

Crafts and Meister (August 5, 2021)

If you like retro Action-RPGs and the terrifying setting of universes like those created by HP Lovecraft, don’t lose your attention to this video game, which will give us the freedom to explore a world created by hand. And in which we can make the kaffir using force and all kinds of firearms. Although there is also a place for stealth and goodness. But that is in your hands, since it is a game whose concept breathes freedom despite the oppressive atmosphere that it tries to convey. It is one of those that enters through the eye, and that we cannot let go when we have been running for a few minutes.

GRIME

Clover bite (2021)

Imagine having a small black hole capable of absorbing everything that crosses its path. Well, this is the premise of GRIME, an action and adventure RPG in which we must use this curious resource to block enemy attacks … and then hit them back with greater force. The protagonist of this dark video game has living weapons that mutate and grow acquiring new movements, which invites us to think that his action is going to be the most fun.

Free yourself

Superstatic (September, 2021)

The revolution may sound familiar to you, a Netflix series that reimagined the French Revolution with quite a few hints of terror, something similar to what Liberte does, a rogue-like with elements more typical of HP Lovecraft’s work that urges players to to enter fully into the Paris of those years, either alone or in a cooperative, taking sides in a fierce struggle for power.

Naraka: Bladepoint

24 Entertainment (August 12, 2021)

A battle royale starring experts in martial arts and katana duels. With this premise, Naraka: Bladepoint is one of the games with an oriental aesthetic that is getting the most followers on PC, betting on frenzied battles in which blocking and dodging in extremis are a constant. With up to 60 players on the same battlefield, this is your chance to prove your ninja prowess.

Punk wars

Strategy Forge SA (2021)

Steampunk, dieselpunk, atompunk or steelpunk … Possibly all these terms sound familiar to you from dozens of video games that define their setting in this way, but surely you do not know of any video game that puts the four to face each other in a turn-based 4X strategy game that you can try within Steam Fest. In dispute is nothing less than saving humanity and leading to a future of peace and prosperity.

Rogue lords

Leikir Studio (Fall 2021)

Okay, yeah, another roguelike, you think. And yes, it is, but in this case, one with the Devil as the protagonist. Even better. In your charge you have monstrous creatures as well known as the Headless Horseman, Dracula or Frankenstein to name a few, having to team up with three of them to overcome a series of increasingly challenging turn-based battles. An interesting point about Rogue Lords is that each disciple has their own unique story and abilities, which can be combined with others in surprising ways. There is even a terror indicator that will mark the strength of the Devil and his minions. Interesting, right?

Saber

Shedworks (September 23, 2021)

It is hard to resist the fascinating artistic section of this adventure that proposes us to explore vast deserts and settings of great beauty while we discover the origin of the protagonist. Sable focuses his attention on exploring a large open world where we can climb, jump, glide and glide aboard a hovercraft that we can customize to our liking. Thanks to this demo we can discover if it is something more than a beautiful game.

Song of Iron

Escape (Determined)

Okay, we’ve had too many Viking games, but this Song of Iron looks spectacular. It seems different from the others and has the merit that only one person has done it: Joe Winter. Side scrolling exploration and memorable battles that we will fight loaded with ax and shield. Although the elements are wearing out and we will have to check that we are ready if we do not want to fall in combat. He also promises to tell a story of revenge that will take us to the home of the gods.

Spiritle

Fabled Game (Determined)

Almost like a story, Spiritle is a beautiful turn-based strategy game starring nature spirits who fight each other to regain their position on the Tree of Life. With the option of fighting against other players through the four seasons of the year, the game proposes us to overcome various challenges on a game board while making the most of the unique abilities and characteristics of our troops.

Terra Nil

Free Lives (Determined)

With such a beautiful and ecological concept behind it, it is impossible not to be attracted to Terra Nil. It has the Devolver Digital seal and uses resource management, but makes it his own and proposes that it be the other way around, having to rebuild cities starting from a devastated planet. In this way, in addition to having fun with creation challenges, flora and fauna, we also become aware of taking care of the planet by going through the necessary restoration phases. In addition, its scenarios are procedurally generated and its landscapes are drawn by hand, which shows the care behind the project.

The Season of the Warlock

inComplot (Determined)

Here at 3Djuegos we look forward to the launch of this graphic adventure in which two Spanish creatives have been working for years. Taking as reference the horror films of the 60s and 70s based on works by Edgar Allan Poe and HP Lovecraft, The Season of the Warlock puts before us a choice that will change the course of history with new challenges, depending on the character we decide. accompany. With a lot of humor in between, but also suspense and mystery, it seems one of the best options to enjoy this new festival of demos on Steam.

UnMetal

[b]@ unepic_fran / b](summer 2021)

A tribute to the mythical Metal Gear from MSX. This is the best way to describe the new work by Francisco Téllez de Meneses, author of UnEpic or Ghost 1.0, which takes us back to the 1970s to escape from a military base using stealth and not brute force. There are only a few weeks left before we can enjoy the final version of the game at home, so this demo can be a good appetizer until then.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Black lab games (July 15, 2021)

Who is not motivated to engage in a good battle of the Warhammer 40,000 universe? Lead a battalion of Blood Angels in this turn-based strategy game that pits us against fearsome tyranids in a world devastated by war. Will your battles recreate the excitement of the board game’s strategic battles? This demo is a good opportunity to find out a few days after the launch of Battlesector on PC.

Wartales

Shiro games (2021)

Developed by the authors of Northgard, Wartales is an open-world RPG with elements typical of strategy games and turn-based combat. Here you lead a band of mercenaries who will learn new skills and improve their equipment as you expand your settlement, building new structures that allow you to go further. It was one of the surprises of E3 2021 so this is a good opportunity to find out what it offers.

Wolfstride

OTA IMON Studios (Determined)

Attentive to this game because it is difficult to resist not only its aesthetics, with that commitment to black and white and some of the most striking character designs. Wolfstride is also attractive for its turn-based combat featuring gigantic mechs that you can customize to your liking, using special abilities and a variety of weapons. During the fight you will have to select the opponent’s weak points to hit where it hurts the most but … how will you defend yourself from their devastating attack power? There is the grace of this game.

