After an online edition last year due to Covid-19, the Berlinale returned for its 72nd edition. The international film festival, which is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the world, opened last Thursday. 18 films are in competition to win the famous Golden Bear. The awards will be announced this Wednesday, by Indian-American director Night Shyamalan. It is an appointment marked by many European “proximity” cinema.

The first major international film festival of the year kicked off last Thursday and opened with the presentation of ‘Peter von Kant’, the latest feature film by François Ozon, starring Denis Méchonet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla.

The Berlinale is the third most important film event after the Cannes and Venice festivals. It brings together 18 films from 15 different countries and, this year, 7 of the selected films were directed by women.

Half of the films are French, and unlike other major international festivals, no major American productions are featured. In addition, this year a reduced version of the usual festival is presented, since it is celebrated for six days (instead of ten).

The Berlinale is chaired by Night Shyamalan, director of ‘The Sixth Sense’ and producer of the ‘Servant’ series and the jury by director, screenwriter and visual artist Karim Aïnouz, director and screenwriter Anne Zohra Berrached, filmmaker and writer Tsitsi Dangarembga, director and screenwriter Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, actress and producer Connie Nielsen and film producer Saïd Ben Saïd.

Members of the International Jury before the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, on February 9, 2022. © EFE

Due to Covid-19, the health protocol to attend screenings was reinforced. In order to access the festival area, visitors must prove that they have received three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, wear an FFP2 mask and have a negative test of less than 24 hours. Attendees also had to book their tickets in advance on a platform enabled for it.

Main films in competition for the Golden Bear

One of the favorite films to win the Golden Bear is ‘Túnica de gemas’, by the Mexican-Bolivian Natalia López Gallardo. It tells the story of three women marked by violence in Mexico.

“In Mexico we express this violence because it is a tragedy that has lived with us for many years,” the director told RFI in an interview.

“I wanted to make a film about a small universe. I can only speak of the social context through the experiences of violence that I have known in my life. And I lived in the Mexican countryside. So I can speak through that experience,” he added. Lopez Gallardo.

Mexican director Natalia López Gallardo attends the premiere of ‘Túnica de gemas’ during the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Berlin, Germany, 11 February 2022. © EFE

Another central film of the festival is the first feature film about the November 13 attacks in Paris. ‘One year, one night’ is centered on the story of a survivor of the Bataclan room, directed by the Spanish Isaki Lacuesta and played by the Argentine Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and the French Noémie Merlant.

The European and Asian continents, the most present at the festival

Spain is also presenting ‘Alcarrás’, by Carla Simón, who won the award for best first film at the Berlinale in 2017 with ‘Estiu 1993’. Spanish cinema had not submitted such a solid selection to the Berlin competition for decades.

Italy presents ‘Leonora addio’, by Paolo Taviani, the first film he directs without his brother Vittorio, who died in 2018. It tells the story of the journey of Luigi Pirandello’s ashes, from Rome to Sicily.

Asia, for its part, has several films, such as Korean Hong Sangsoo’s ‘The novelist’s film’; the Indonesian ‘Nana’; the Chinese ‘Retorn to Dust’, by Li Ruijun, and ‘Everything will be ok’, by Cambodian Pithy Panh.

Isabelle Huppert, the great absentee of the festival

French actress Isabelle Huppert, who was due to receive the Berlinale’s Golden Bear of Honor for her entire career on Tuesday, will not be able to attend the German capital after testing positive for Covid-19, organizers announced on Monday morning. night.

French director Laurent Lariviere, on behalf of French actress Isabelle Huppert, accepted his Honorary Golden Bear at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Berlin, Germany, on February 15, 2022. © EFE

“As Isabelle Huppert is not feeling ill and wishes to support the festival, the honorary Golden Bear award ceremony will continue on Tuesday night, but with a video intervention by the French star,” said an official statement from the festival.

With EFE and AFP