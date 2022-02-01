The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources launched its agenda for the month of the UAE Innovates 2022, which included 18 innovative activities and initiatives targeting employees of ministries and federal entities, and those interested and specialists in human resources and innovation around the world.

The details of the agenda were announced during a virtual workshop held by the authority, today, with the participation of the authority’s acting director general, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, directors of sectors and departments, and employees of the authority in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In this regard, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi confirmed that the United Arab Emirates topped the global scene in many sectors and fields within a relatively short period, thanks to its interest in innovation, its care for innovators, talents and creativity of various nationalities, and its keenness to create the appropriate climate for them, to highlight their energies and harness Their talents, capabilities and knowledge serve the state and humanity.

She pointed out that innovation in the UAE has become one of the pillars of comprehensive sustainable development, and an important pillar of the Union on which the state relies a lot in enhancing its competitiveness and global leadership in various sectors, noting that the authority is moving forward in order to achieve the national innovation strategy, which was launched by the owner His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2014, which aims to make the UAE among the most innovative countries globally.

Laila Al Suwaidi said: “Because the UAE leadership sees innovation as the capital of the future, the authority aspires to establish a culture of innovation in the institutional work environment as a work method and daily practice, by introducing strategic initiatives that serve innovation and enhance its concepts.”

For her part, the Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the authority, Maitha Kulthum, explained that during the month of the UAE Innovates 2022, the authority focused on launching a group of innovative government human resources initiatives, and organizing many events and training workshops aimed at introducing federal government employees to the importance of innovation, and ways to adopt it as a method of work. The most prominent activities of the Authority during this month: (Announcing the initiative of the platform for job interviews with artificial intelligence techniques in Arabic “Forsa”, which the Authority intends to launch during 2022 in cooperation with the international company SHL).

The agenda also included: (holding a workshop to launch the initiative to develop human resources officials in the federal government, and a brainstorming session for employees of ministries and federal entities to discuss ways to develop a document of professional conduct and ethics for the public job in the federal government).

Maitha Kulthum stated that the authority will hold, during the month of the UAE, innovate 2022, a series of consultative sessions and virtual training workshops for federal government employees, in cooperation with its partners from international institutions and companies specialized in the field of human resources, and among these workshops: (thinking design workshop, and a workshop on the characteristics and advantages of the application The smart phone of the FAHR, the most prominent services it provides to its users, and a consultative session on enhancing the employee’s experience in the federal government, which will be dedicated to a number of human resources specialists in the public and private sectors).

Among the authority’s activities during the month of innovation: (holding a virtual session for the Human Resources Club, which was launched by the authority in 2010, and is a strategic platform through which it sheds light on the most prominent issues and developments related to government work, human resource development, and support services, where the session will be under the title “Adapting to Change in the Work Environment.” The authority will also hold a training course on the basics of artificial intelligence, and a brainstorming workshop on training and development initiatives in the federal government, in cooperation with Government 01, a specialized company based in Dubai, which aims to inspire and empower governments to future government design).

The “UAE Innovates 2022” month is a national event aimed at consolidating a culture of government innovation and enhancing community participation in creating future experiences and initiatives that will be employed to support the UAE’s directions in the next fifty years, with the participation of federal and local government agencies, the private sector and academic institutions.



