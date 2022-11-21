One of the deadliest combats this year in Colombia left 18 dead this Saturday in the villages of Los Pinos and Las Delicias in the municipality of Puerto Guzmán (Putumayo). This was reported this Sunday by both the Ombudsman’s Office and the Putumayo authorities, who hold a security council on Sunday night to assess the situation. The clash occurred between two armed structures that come from fronts of the former FARC, known as dissidences since they separated from that guerrilla in the negotiation process that culminated in the 2016 Peace Agreement. One is the so-called Carolina Ramírez Front, heir to from front 1, and the other is the so-called Border Commandos, which succeeded the old front 48 of the FARC.

Inhabitants of the villages took this Sunday the bodies of the 18 dead to the town center of José María, a police inspection on the Caquetá river and in front of the department of that name. According to the Puerto Guzmán mayor’s office, the bodies are in the inspection cemetery while the authorities in charge of removing the bodies arrive.

“There were displacements after the confrontation, around 15 families went out to the José María village, and the people are currently in the church, supported by the priest of the village,” Yuri Quintero, coordinator of the Rights Network, told EL PAÍS Humans of Putumayo. “But they have told us about 20 displaced families, and the most likely thing is that the others are on the Caquetá side.” The two armed groups, adds Quintero, have been fighting in the area for at least three years.

The Ombudsman recalled that it has urged the illegal armed groups to show gestures of peace that allow the advancement of the total peace policy led by the Government of Gustavo Petro. The entity recalls that it had already warned of the risks in this area of ​​Putumayo due to the presence and clash between the two illegal armed groups. In his early alert 001 of 2021, he explained that the Carolina Ramírez front was present in Puerto Guzmán and that the Border Commandos were arriving there with a speech attacking Carolina Ramírez. “The appearance of the Border Commandos and the possible co-optation of the Sinaloa – La Mafia group, as well as their interest in population control, could intensify the current context of violence,” reads the text of the alert.

Lorenz Caraffi, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Colombia, told EL PAÍS in August that technically Colombia is facing six local armed conflicts, and since the beginning of 2022 he characterized the advance of the Border Commandos as one of them. That group emerged in the south of Caquetá and has entered Puerto Guzmán with force; the Ombudsman mentions a first report of his presence in José María in August 2020.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.