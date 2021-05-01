At least 18 patients have died in a hospital fire in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to a news report Saturday morning.

“The Times of India” newspaper, quoting the police, said that local residents and firefighters managed to save 50 other people in the four-storey hospital in Bharuch. The patients were transferred to other hospitals.

The fire broke out in a ward of patients being treated for infection with the Coronavirus. The cause of the fire, which was extinguished within an hour, has yet to be determined.