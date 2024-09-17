Guerrero, Mexico.- Authorities from 18 communities asked the local Congress to begin a process to be politically separated from the Municipality of Chilpancingo, claiming that the three levels of Government have them abandoning social works.

Accompanied by residents of these towns located in the El Valle de El Ocotito and Sierra areas, the protesters handed over documentation in which they requested the approval of a new Municipality.

The request to separate from Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero, comes 12 days before Norma Otilia Hernández, the Mayor who was expelled from Morena, leaves office, and among her replacements, Alejandro Arcos Catalán, former PRI member and now PRD member. In the elections of June 2, Alejandro Arcos won in these 18 communities.

Opposition accuses criminal group of dominating these 18 communities

Opponents of the Mayor-elect of Chilpancingo, Jorge Salgado Parra, of the Morena-PT-PVEM alliance, and the MC member Víctor Toledo Martínez, denounced that they were prevented from campaigning in these 18 communities, where, according to authorities, an organized crime group operates.

Protests are expected if a new Municipality proposal is not analyzed

The group of commissioners and residents of the 18 localities later also met outside the Chilpancingo City Hall, where they gave a statement in which they called on the local Congress to approve their new Municipality within 90 days.

If this is not the case, they warned, they will hold demonstrations in the state capital. “We meet each and every one of the requirements set forth in the law, but we also have security, because it is a decision that (the 18 towns) are separating from the Municipality of Chilpancingo; we are no longer asking permission from the authority of which we were a part,” said Jorge Rosas Ávila, legal advisor to the communities. According to the documentation they submitted to Congress, these communities have a population of approximately 25,000 inhabitants. The dissatisfied population proposes that their Municipality be named Julián Blanco and that the municipal seat be installed in the community of El Ocotito. According to a statement issued by the City Council of Chilpancingo, on July 19, Mayor Norma Otilia Hernández had a meeting with several commissioners of this area, to whom she informed the social works that her government has carried out in their localities. “This (the request for a new municipality) does not arise from these three chaotic, mediocre years that we lived through last year, this arises from the abandonment that the citizens in general suffer, we are in a very bad situation as a region; in the Sierra there are people who die looking for a doctor,” said the commissioner of the community of Cajelitos, José Roberto Valenzo Atrisco. The commissioners and the people went to the center of Chilpancingo in more than 20 Urvan public transport vans that provide service to its 18 communities. For more than an hour, the vans remained parked on Avenida Benito Juárez. After offering their public position outside the city hall, the commissioners and inhabitants of the towns left on board their vehicles.