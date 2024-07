Woman praying in India: Persecution affects Christians worldwide | Photo: EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

episode of violence last week, which left at least 18 victims dead.

Residents of a community in the central African country have reported a nighttime massacre perpetrated by Fulani extremists. The attackers invaded the village of Mbacher, a predominantly Christian community in Katsina-Ala County, Benue State, while everyone was asleep.

A witness gave a statement about the attack to Christian Daily International. “A group of Fulani Muslims carrying deadly weapons attacked Mbacher village. Eighteen Christians were killed during the attack while the villagers were sleeping,” said a person identified as Joseph Achiv.

A local government leader said he had received reports that day through “distressed calls and text messages from residents” reporting the tragedy. Police were dispatched to the area to stop the Fulani terrorist group that was invading the Christian community.

“We made efforts to ensure that soldiers were drafted into the area to repel the bandits, but the soldiers arrived there when the terrorists had already left, after killing 18 people,” said Justine Shaku, the local council chairwoman.

On the World Watch List, drawn up annually by the NGO Open Doors, Nigeria appears in first place as the country that kills the most Christians in the world.

The latest survey indicated that 4,118 people were murdered for their faith from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023. The African nation also led in records of kidnappings of Christians, with 3,300 cases in the last year.