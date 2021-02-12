Federal agents cordon off the area where an attack occurred in Zapopan last Sunday. Fernando Carranza / CUARTOSCURO

At least 18 bags with human remains have been found this Thursday in Zapopan, one of the main cities of the Mexican state of Jalisco, near the Akron Stadium. The local police arrived at the scene at 4:30 p.m. due to the alert call of a person. The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office has briefly reported through a statement that after this first indication the search was expanded among the undergrowth, on one side of the Periférico Poniente overpass and Avenida Bosques de la Primavera, and the mutilated bodies were found in the inside of the black plastic bags.

“Personnel from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences will be in charge of transferring the evidence to its facilities for analysis and to determine exactly the number of bodies in them,” said the Prosecutor’s Office. Until now, neither the mayor of Zapopan, Pablo Lemus, nor the state governor, Enrique Alfaro, have referred to the macabre discovery. This is the second incident of its kind in the municipality in less than two weeks. At the end of January, local media reported the discovery of at least four plastic bags with human remains.

📢 #Informative cut | Elements of the State Prosecutor’s Office are conducting the first investigations into the discovery made this Thursday afternoon of bags with human remains as well as a limb in the municipality of Zapopan. pic.twitter.com/BR1DTzfGBR – Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaJal) February 12, 2021

Zapopan, one of the main cities in Jalisco, has turned red in recent weeks: last Sunday a shooting was recorded in a restaurant in this municipality, leaving one of the assailants dead and three injured. The incident, videotaped by citizens, shows at least six heavily armed men arriving in different vehicles and entering the restaurant with weapons. Several media associated the attack with an attempted kidnapping.

The trail of victims and bodies in Jalisco show that despite the pandemic, the State is on high alert for violence. This Wednesday the authorities of Tlaquepaque reported that in a “makeshift house” the lifeless bodies of three men and a woman were found. All with gunshot wounds. In the place there was a woman and a man injured, the latter died hours later.

