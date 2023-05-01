The spectacular fight at dawn on Saturday in the streets of Madrid that ended with 18 detainees was due to a confrontation within the Dominican don’t Play (DDP) gang and not to the confrontation between different Latino gangs, according to what the police revealed to the agency Europe Press.

At the moment it is unknown what was the trigger for the attacks between members of the same group, in which there were machetes and knives and which began in a nightclub in the Aluche neighborhood, but which forced the police to intervene in up to three different points of area.

The doctors treated four injured, the most serious of them at number 37 Seseña Street: a 27-year-old man with injuries to his arm and back. The Municipal Police had to place a tourniquet on his arm and the Samur teams stabilized him before transferring him to the La Paz hospital.

On Tembleque street, at number 60, the doctors treated another 18-year-old boy with machete wounds to his arm before sending him to the Gregorio Marañón hospital. Finally, at number 89 Calle Illescas, el Samur treated two other injured, aged 18 and 19, with cuts in different parts of their bodies and who were transferred to the Clínico and 12 de Octubre hospitals. All of them belonged to the DDP and among the detainees there are several minors and women, all in the Aluche neighborhood, Latina district.

Precisely last Tuesday the police announced the arrest of eight members of the DDP for the murder of a minor under 16 years of age committed at the end of February, also in front of a nightclub in Carabanchel. 64 days after the homicide, it was possible to arrest those allegedly involved and the event “is related to the Ñetas” (another rival gang), detailed a police spokeswoman. The deceased was a minor under the age of 16 who received four stab wounds and among the eight detainees there are four minors. The older ones were jailed preventively for attempted homicide and belonging to a criminal organization.

The district of Carabanchel, where the majority of fights have been recorded, is one of the districts included in the anti-gang plan promoted by the Community of Madrid a year ago, after a night in February 2022 in which several stabbings and two murders were recorded. that triggered the alert about the growing aggressiveness of these violent organizations. According to the latest data from the Government Delegation, there are currently 800 gang members in the Community of Madrid. Normally the origin of the brawls are settling scores or fights against other gangs such as the Ñetas or Trinitarios.

The violent youth groups, self-promoted in the networks, have spread throughout the so-called Corredor del Henares, the residential, industrial and business axis that connects Madrid with Guadalajara, with the A-2 highway and with the train: Coslada, Torrejón de Ardoz , Alcorcón, Alcalá de Henares, Meco, Azuqueca de Henares and Alovera. And also in areas of Toledo very close to the Villaverde neighborhood (Madrid), such as Ocaña, La Sagra (Bargas, Olías del Rey), Magán, Illescas, and especially Seseña, in the El Quiñón urbanization, one of those monuments to the real estate bubble built by Francisco Hernando Contreras, popularly known as El Pocero.

The increase in criminal acts linked to gangs of Latino origin is one of the concerns of the new government delegate in the Community of Madrid, Francisco Martín Aguirre, who took office a month ago. However, in his speech, he did not make any reference to the subject, which generated criticism from the Community and the City Council of the capital.

The Trinitarians and the DDP arrived in Madrid at the beginning of the year 2000. One of the strategies is to use minors to avoid jail. Originally, they distinguished themselves by wearing the colors of the Dominican flag, but now they almost never wear badges, because they know that it is easier to be detained by the police.

The police have detected two problems in the face of the phenomenon of violence: its rapid expansion throughout the rest of the country to cities such as Seville, Zaragoza or Pamplona, ​​and the possibility of increasingly accessing firearms, which has made them endowed with greater violence in their confrontations.

