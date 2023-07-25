The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that it conducted about 18.6 million contacts with its customers during the first half of this year, through the “Tawasul” system.

The multiple channels of communication with the Ministry allow customers and community members to submit complaints, inquire about procedures and the method of submitting transactions and requests, in addition to receiving notes and suggestions, requesting technical support, as well as registering communications, etc., with the aim of facilitating the communication of customers with the Ministry and providing a quality and distinguished service that meets their aspirations and provides the necessary support to them through easy tools and means within the innovative “Tawasul” system that operates in accordance with the latest technologies and relevant international standards.

The channels of the “Tawasul” system include the call center 600590000, the “WhatsApp” service, the direct chat service via the website and the smart application, and the e-mail [email protected], in addition to the “Tawasul” platform in the offices of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which allows video and audio calls with customers, the “customer voice” system and the “customer first” forum – in addition to the ministry’s accounts on social networking sites @mohre_uae, the automated interactive response system, and educational notices for employers and employees, And the monthly account statement service for establishments.

Hussein Al-Aleili, Director of the Customer Relations Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, emphasized the efficiency of the “Tawasul” system in providing distinguished service to customers, especially in terms of rapid response to inquiries, and finding solutions to the challenges facing customers, in light of enhancing innovation practices based on flexibility, proactivity and readiness within the work system, and rapid response to customers’ needs.

He added, “The Ministry is committed to providing the best services to customers in accordance with the standards of the global star rating system, and pursuing excellence in all procedures related to communicating with them and meeting their aspirations, through distinguished and innovative communication tools that save time and effort.” He pointed to the training and qualification of human cadres for rapid and integrated response to incoming data, and the implementation of tasks related to their work accurately, effectively, and complementarily.

According to the Ministry’s statistics related to the “Tawasul” system for the first half of this year, the call center dealt with more than one million and 337 thousand calls, as the center provides its services in three main languages: Arabic, English and Urdu, in addition to 17 sub-languages ​​of the most widely used languages ​​in the labor market.

The cases of communication through the available digital channels such as e-mail, social media and virtual chat amounted to more than 269 thousand and 500 cases during the same period, while 224 thousand suggestions and observations were received by the customer voice system. First, 21 meetings were attended by more than 3,570 employers, and the forum sent about two million invitations.