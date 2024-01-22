The Emirates Food Bank, one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, which specializes in collecting and providing food and nourishment, managing surplus food, reducing its waste, and delivering it to beneficiaries around the world, announced its annual results for the year 2023, which included a comprehensive guide to performance indicators, and the most prominent initiatives, campaigns, and programs, which reached Through it, it reaches more than 18 million and 617 thousand beneficiaries around the world.

The number of donors from local and international food and charitable organizations reached 800 donors, and the bank implemented more than 105 awareness programs, in which about 9,843 participants and about 1,800 volunteers participated. The total financial donations received by the bank amounted to about 14.7 million dirhams, while the bank achieved a positive environmental footprint by diverting 6,000 tons of food from landfilling, which contributed to reducing environmental pollution and emissions resulting from food, as part of its goals to enhance environmental sustainability by reducing food waste. By 30% by 2027.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank Foundation, Dawoud Al Hajri, confirmed that these results came as a result of the directives and follow-up of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al. Maktoum, Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Food Bank Foundation, is working to deliver food to those entitled to it, by managing surplus food and reducing its waste and loss according to organized and sustainable principles, and delivering it of the highest quality to those entitled to it around the world.

Al Hajri said: “We work at the Emirates Food Bank according to long-term plans to provide and provide food to those who need it through our charitable and humanitarian initiatives and programmes, and to ensure the achievement of food sustainability and quality, within a tight and sustainable institutional framework, in order to achieve the vision of a sustainable and world-leading bank, and to support the directions and aspirations of the UAE.” To be the best in the global food security index by 2051, as one of the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.”

For her part, the head of the executive team at the Emirates Food Bank, Manal Bin Yarouf, indicated that the results of 2023 exceeded the performance indicators by 100% of the approved targets, after distributing more than 18.6 million meals, as the target was to distribute 12 million meals, and it also exceeded The rate of attracting volunteers to participate in the bank’s initiatives and activities is 100%, after attracting 1,800 volunteers, pointing out that the food items collected by the bank during the year varied, to include vegetables and fruits, ready-made meals, rice and its products, wheat and its products, pasta, meat, dairy products and cheeses, and other products. Assorted groceries, chocolates and water.

The Emirates Food Bank participated in many local and international events in the field of humanitarian and charitable work, sustainability and the environment, as it was a golden partner in the first World Conference on Conservation of Blessings, and also participated in the Conference of the Parties “COP28”.

The Emirates Food Bank has established its global presence in the field of humanitarian work with a number of pioneering initiatives. The bank was able to deliver about 293 tons of food to the Emirates Red Crescent, as relief campaigns to Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake that struck them, and 54 tons for relief in Libya in the wake of the floods that swept it. In addition to 60 tons as part of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign. The bank has concluded more than 32 strategic partnerships with the public and private sectors, humanitarian organizations, and charitable and food institutions, including 25 partnerships to provide surplus food, three partnerships to reduce food waste, a similar number to donate sums of money, and an agreement to recycle food waste. Since its establishment in 2017 until the end of 2023, the Emirates Food Bank has distributed more than 68 million meals, equivalent to 60,000 tons of surplus food. It has also implemented 367 events, workshops and campaigns, and established partnership relationships with 232 strategic partners, in addition to signing five memorandums of understanding with food banks. Regional.

