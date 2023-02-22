The third day of the “IDEX and NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions, which are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, witnessed the announcement of the Tawazun Council, the government agency that works closely with the Ministry of Defense, security services and Abu Dhabi Police, to promote Purchasing value through innovative systems for managing acquisitions and balancing operations, signing nine deals with a total value of 5.7 billion dirhams, for the benefit of the Ministry of Defense with local and international companies, and signing two deals with a total value of 134 million dirhams for the Abu Dhabi Police, bringing the total value of deals for the third day to 5.8 billion dirhams, distributed over 11 deals.

Thus, the value of deals concluded during the first three days of the “IDEX and Navdex 2023” exhibitions increased to 18.44 billion dirhams, with 34 deals.

This came during a press conference held in the presence of Majid Ahmed Al-Jabri and Zayed Saeed Al-Muraikhi, the official spokespersons for the Tawazun Council.

Zayed Al-Muraikhi said that the total local deals for the third day of the “IDEX and NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions for the benefit of the Ministry of Defense amounted to four deals worth 5.05 billion dirhams, which included a contract with the Emirates Research and Advanced Technology Company of the Edge Group of companies to develop the joint packaging data link network at a value of four billion dirhams. And a contract with Halcon, a subsidiary of the Edge Group of Companies, to purchase the Al-Tareq system at a value of one billion dirhams, and a contract with the International Diving Company for Trade, to provide technical support services for the boat maintenance workshop, at a value of 28 million dirhams, and a contract with International Golden Group to purchase survey and monitoring equipment and devices at a value of 27 million dirhams.

For his part, Majed Al-Jabri said that the total international deals for the benefit of the Ministry of Defense for the third day of the “IDEX and NAVDEX 2023” exhibitions amounted to five deals worth 694 million dirhams, which included contracting with the French company THALES to provide technical support and training services for the fire management system at a value of six million dirhams, and the contract With THALES to provide comprehensive maintenance services for the GM-200 radar system at a value of 176 million dirhams, and a contract with the French company NAVAL GROUP to purchase the CANTO anti-torpedo system and the purchase of MU90 torpedoes at a value of 407 million dirhams, and a contract with the American Kaman Precision Products to purchase the sensor Al-Taqarabi for ammunition with a value of 68 million dirhams, and a contract with the Austrian company FREQUENTIS AG to develop an operations room with a value of 37 million dirhams.

Majid Al Jabri indicated that the total deals concluded for the Abu Dhabi Police amounted to two deals worth 134 million dirhams, including a contract with the Italian company LEONARDO to purchase an AW139 helicopter at a value of 62 million dirhams, and a contract with Nimr, a subsidiary of Edge Group of Companies, to purchase Ajban 4×4 vehicles at a value of 72 million dirhams.