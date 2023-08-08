Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/07/2023 – 21:06 Share

Two cannons that, between the 17th and 18th centuries were part of the defense line of Salvador, Bahia, were found and unearthed during the recovery works of a square, in Cidade Baixa, at the end of July this year. At the time, the city was the Brazilian capital and suffered from foreign attacks. According to the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional (Iphan), the pieces may have belonged to the former Forte da Laje, which was taken over by the Dutch in 1624.

With the structure well preserved, despite the crust of rust, the pieces are being cleaned at Acervo – Heritage and Research Reference Center, the company responsible for prospecting. According to the IPHAN archaeologist, Alexandre Colpas, the cannons were located in a grounded area where the seafront used to be, which reinforces the hypothesis that they served to defend the city. Founded in 1549, Salvador was the Portuguese capital in the Americas and the first capital of Brazil until 1763, when the court was transferred to Rio de Janeiro.

At the time, Brazil still did not have the capacity to produce cannons and the origin of the parts is being investigated. “These cannons are heavily encrusted with rust and, once cleaned, will be shown to weapons specialists to identify the source. We know that many ships brought cannons to Brazil. The galleon Santíssimo Sacramento, which left Lisbon and sank here (Salvador) in the 17th century (1668) had about 60 cannons”, he recalled. The dimensions – 2.30 m long – are compatible with artillery pieces of the time, according to him.

The archaeological site was located during the requalification works in the Conceição da Praia region, carried out by the city hall. The area contains a thick layer of landfill, which reaches a depth of 3.5 m. One of the cannons was buried in Rua Conceição da Praia, the other in Praça Irmãos Pereira. The pieces were rescued and taken to the guard institution that accompanied the excavations. According to Iphan, it is the institute’s responsibility to supervise works and ensure that archaeological research is properly carried out.

Archaeologist Luiz Pacheco, from Acervo, general coordinator of the prospecting work, believes that the cannons were already out of use when they were buried. “These are cast-iron pieces and they were in an area where the sea or beach used to be and that was buried. So much so that we find, on the same level as the basement, Portuguese crockery from the 17th and 18th centuries, just below a floor of pebbles and stones, from the 18th century. There are several layers and, at 1.40 m deep, we can ‘read ‘ the expansion of the city. Although it belonged to the king, merchants fought over that space to receive and sell goods,” he said.

From 1701 to the end of 1900, Cidade Baixa underwent intense landfilling processes to expand urban occupation. In total, almost 200,000 square meters were landfilled at sea, progressively, over these 300 years. The last grounded area was in the Águas de Meninos region, at the beginning of the 20th century, where the Feira de São Joaquim, the largest free fair in the city, was installed.

According to the IPHAN archaeologist, due to their location, it is likely that the cannons were part of one of the defense lines positioned behind the former Forte da Laje, which does not exist today. He says that many confuse it with the current Fort of São Marcelo, located at the furthest point of the strip of land, in full sea water. According to him, the old fort appears in an engraving that shows the restitution of Salvador by the Dutch in the early 17th century. “Behind the fort there was a battery of cannons”, he said.

He recalls that, as the first Brazilian capital and gateway to the Portuguese overseas empire, Salvador is now an open-air archaeological site. “Goods from all over the world passed through this port, which is why any work that involves soil removal is monitored by Iphan. The earthenware and porcelain we found refer to this trade,” he said.

Salvador was born as a fortress city

According to historian Mário Mendonça de Oliveira, professor emeritus at the Federal University of Bahia, Salvador was born as a fortress city or, at least, that was what D. João III, king of Portugal, intended, while it was the capital or ‘Head of Brazil’. ‘, as it was called at the time. For this reason, the first governor-general of the Colony, Tomé de Sousa, charged by the king with installing the capital, brought with him, in 1549, master Luís Dias, an expert in fortifications.

In his study “As Fortalezas e a Defesa de Salvador”, he tells that Forte da Laje was built in the beginning of the 17th century, in the shape of a quadrilateral, on a rocky outcrop connected to the land by a coastal pier. In the battle between the Portuguese and the Dutch that took place at the site in 1624, the fort was still unfinished.

Fortifications were the main elements of territory protection in the colonial period. Salvador had 30 forts, currently only 11 remain, including the oldest in the country, the Fort of Santo Antônio, built in 1534, before the founding of the city. This is where the famous Farol da Barra is located, 22 m high, built in 1839, in honor of the birth of St. Peter II.

For Colpas, the buried cannons will help to better understand that period. “This joins other finds, such as the remains of a wall that turned Salvador into a fortified city in those early days. On the asphalt line, we recently found pieces of this wall that was built with stones and lime.” The cannons and other materials found in the excavations are considered Union property. Once studied, the plan is to place these objects on a fixed or traveling exhibition so that they can be known by the population.

The recovery project for Rua da Conceição and roads close to the Nossa Senhora da Conceição da Praia Sanctuary was prepared by the Mário Leal Ferreira Foundation and has been carried out by the municipality since the end of 2022. The space will gain a two-level garage building and area of coexistence. The works will cost R$ 12.5 million and will be ready by the end of this year.

The project includes the revitalization of the monument to the Pereira Brothers, installed on the site in 1954. Work by the sculptor Pasquale de Chirico, the piece is composed of three bronze statues representing Manoel Vitorino, José Basílio and Antônio Pacífico Pereira, important figures in Bahian history – Manoel was Vice President of the Republic in the government of Prudente de Moraes.