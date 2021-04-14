The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 256,181 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and their contacts and isolation.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1798 new cases of the virus. This brings the total number of registered cases to 489,495 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of four people from the repercussions of the injury. This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1541 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced that 1,492 new cases had recovered completely from the symptoms of the disease. Thus, the total number of recoveries is 473,398 cases.

And the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 138,734 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

This brings the total of the doses it provided until yesterday, nine million 295 thousand and 462 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 93.98 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce the number of infections and control the virus “Covid-19”.

– Providing 138,734 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, and the total is 9,295,462 million.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

