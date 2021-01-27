In Russia, over the past day, 17,741 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions. In total, 3,774,672 infections have been recorded since the beginning of the epidemic. This was announced by the operational headquarters for infection control in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were registered in Moscow (1837), St. Petersburg (1813) and the Moscow region (928). Least of all – in Tyva (10), Nenets (8) and Chukotka (5) Autonomous Okrugs.

Over the past 24 hours, 594 deaths have been identified. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic was 71,076.

During the day, 27 922 recoveries were recorded. Over the entire period, 3,202,483 patients were cured.