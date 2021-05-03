The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it had conducted 156,940 new examinations using the best and latest medical examination techniques during the past twenty-four hours, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus (Covid-19) and contacts Them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1772 new cases of the new Corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases, and are subject to the necessary health care, thus the total number of registered cases is 525 thousand and 567 cases.

The Ministry revealed the death of three cases due to the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1596 cases.

She expressed her regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry indicated that 1,769 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus have cured, and that they fully recover from its symptoms after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total of recovery cases to 506 thousand and 20 cases.

In addition, the Ministry announced the provision of 32 thousand and 231 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided to date to 10 million and 666 thousand and 924 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 107.85 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help control the virus.





