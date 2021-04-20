1768 games



Marleau new record player in the NHL



Four Sharks fans made special T-shirts for Patrick Marleau’s 1768th game.

Patrick Marleau is now the sole record player in the NHL. The Canadian played his 1768th game with the San Jose Sharks at the Las Vegas Knights – surpassing his legendary compatriot Gordie Howe.

“Mr. Hockey” Howe held the record alone for almost 60 years, on November 26, 1961, he had replaced Ted Lindsay. Howe completed his last NHL season in 1979/80 with over 50 years in the jersey of the Hartford Whalers. Until his first resignation, he played from 1946 to 1971 for his home club Detroit Red Wings.

Marleau (41) had drawn level with Howe in his 23rd season in the NHL last Saturday. He spent most of his career with the Sharks. The striker also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Edmonton Oilers have meanwhile won their game with four goals in the last quarter against the Montreal Canadiens. The two national ice hockey players Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun stayed 4-1 on Monday evening but without a goal participation. The Canadiens led until ten minutes before the end, before the Oilers turned the game around and secured third place in the northern division of the NHL. Tim Stützle also had a success with the Ottawa Senators, but remained in the 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames but like his compatriots without a scorer point.

There was also a victory without a goal participation for Nico Sturm from Augsburg. His Minnesota Wild won 5-2 against the Arizona Coyotes and should hardly be able to displace third place in the western division in the main round. The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs.

Like the Senators, the Detroit Red Wings no longer have a realistic chance, the team around goalkeeper Thomas Greiß lost to the Dallas Stars 2: 3 after extra time, but at least pushed past the Columbus Bluejackets by winning the point and are now only penultimate.

