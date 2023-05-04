The company attributed the reason for the decline in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year, to a decrease in the average selling prices of products and the quantities sold, in addition to a decrease in results from associate companies and joint ventures.

SABIC said in a statement published on the Saudi stock market website, Tadawul, that it achieved sales in the first quarter of 2023 of about 40 billion riyals ($10.6 billion), compared to 52.6 billion riyals it had recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which represents a decrease of about 25 percent. .

SABIC, which was founded in 1976, is one of the largest international companies in the field of petrochemical industries, and it is a public joint stock company with its headquarters in Riyadh. Saudi Aramco currently owns 70 percent of its shares, and the remaining 30 percent is traded in the Saudi stock market, according to its website.

In 2022, SABIC achieved net profits of 16.53 billion riyals (about 4.4 billion dollars), compared to 23.07 billion riyals (6.15 billion dollars) achieved in 2021. Total sales also grew by 13.5 percent to 198.5 billion riyals (about 198.5 billion dollars). $ 52.9 billion), compared to revenues of 175 billion riyals in 2021.