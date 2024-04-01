Since its establishment seven years ago, the Happiness and Positivity Council in Dubai Police has launched 176 initiatives and projects, organized 40 forums, won 15 awards, and recorded four intellectual works.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, established the Happiness and Positivity Council in 2017, with the aim of enhancing the culture of happiness and quality of life at the level of the Dubai Police General Command.

The head of the Happiness and Positivity Council, Awatif Al Suwaidi, said that the council has been able to achieve qualitative achievements since its founding in 2017, by organizing 40 forums and events, and 85 workshops and lectures from which 12,784 people benefited, in addition to launching a specialized training package for four courses, and implementing drop-off activities. field visits to employees, in addition to holding more than 60 meetings and receiving 60 delegations to learn about the Council’s experience.

She indicated that the Happiness and Positivity Council was able to launch 176 initiatives and projects in the field of happiness and positivity, which benefited employees of the Dubai Police General Headquarters and the external audience of customers and partners, and was able to win 15 local and international awards, including 8 local and 7 international in the field of positive happiness.

Al Suwaidi explained that the Council seeks, through the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to establish happiness and positivity at the police level internally, and at the external level with customers, partners and government departments, noting that the Council is very keen on implementing and holding purposeful activities that will enhance the concept of happiness. And positivity among employees and the external public. For his part, Vice Chairman of the Happiness and Positivity Council, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Hajj, a consultant physician, explained that the Council has contributed to enhancing the results of job happiness in the Dubai Police General Command since its establishment, as the results of happiness in 2017 recorded 87%, then it jumped in 2018 to 91.7%, in 2019 to 91.9%, in 2020 to 96.6%, in 2021 the percentage of happiness reached 96.7%, in 2022 it reached 94.6%, and in 2023 it reached 93.53%.

Lieutenant Colonel Al-Hajj confirmed that, during the past seven years, the Happiness and Positivity Council recorded 47 proposals applied at the Dubai Police level, and four intellectual works.

