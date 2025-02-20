Just before Nico made the Madrid dance to the City, the English team had an corner in his favor to which Pep I wasn’t paying too much attention. The Catalan coach went from what was happening in the North Fund … And he focused his gaze and his body position just on the other side of the field, where the Madrid animation tier sang him ironically ‘Guardiola, stay; Guardiola, stay ‘.

Then, in Ricardo Sierra’s microphone in Movistar+He was asked if he wanted to stay, a matter that took a few seconds to answer before giving an affirmative answer. He did not do it because he has doubts about his continuity, but for counting up to ten to not give the answer that, he really thought.

Pep has already hinted in the first leg he feels like a kick in the ass that they sing in the English fields that they will throw, so the Bernabéu He would not seem classical music, but he was Lord and did not fall into the moche or in provocation, as other times it has happened in the Premier.

That is not an obstacle for those who think that their journey in the Champions League is closer to the fiasco than of success. TO Pep He did not feel good that this newspaper asked him why his hegemony in the English League, where he has won six of the last eight titles and four of them consecutive, something that nobody had ever achieved, had not moved to Europe. In the nine Champions that he has played as coach of the City, and after having spent 1,750 million euros in signings, he has only won it on one occasion (2023). And in six of the new times, it has not even gone from rooms.

«I do not agree, I think we have done very well in Europe. We are a team that does 10-12 or appeared here, and since then we have done very well. On some occasions we have gone for details … but this competition is very emotional. I have very few reproaches to my team in Europe. Every year we have been very close, very close. We have made matches of saying, but we have not passed.

Guardiola likes to emphasize the jump that his team has made in Europe since he arrived on the bench, but omits that for that they have spent more than any other team. Obviously, it uses the story that suits you so as not to recognize that such an expense should have translated into some other Champions More, but he prefers to say that this competition does not always win the one who deserves it the most: “Sometimes the best does not happen, as happened last year, but this time it has been so.”

An argument that has already used more times with the Madridlike that it is a very physical team and that is another handicap for rivals. As if being good athletes, in addition to good players, it was a sin. After falling into the Bernabéu, he insisted on it again, as eleven years ago in the 0-4 of Madrid to his Bayern: «Real Madrid is a round trip … and we do not have its rhythm in the areas. They have been better and that’s it ».

As the end of the cycle of this City is already clear that can only aspire in the remainder of the FA cup. Eliminated from Champions, from the League Cup and with the minimum objective of finishing among the top four in the Premier. An end of the cycle that will be followed by another multimillionaire investment that has already started in this winter market with 210 million in four signings: «Things are not eternal, not everything lasts forever. We have won six Premier in seven years and in Europe we have been in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final every year ». No, every year not Pep. Look well wikipedia. And what your club has spent.

The PEP purchase list

2016/17: 216.3 million

2017/18: 317.5 million

2018/19: 78.6 million

2019/20: 169.8 million

2020/21: 173.4 million

2021/22: 138.9 million

2022/23: 155 million

2023/24: 259.6 million

2023/24: 243.3 million