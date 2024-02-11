The Sharjah City Municipality confirmed that the work teams are highly prepared to deal with the weather depression that the country is witnessing, as the municipality has provided more than 175 tanks and 120 pumping stations in various regions and main roads to withdraw rainwater collections.

The Director-General of the Municipality and Chairman of the Supreme Rain Emergency Committee, Obaid Saeed Al-Tunaiji, stated that the Municipality began dealing with the weather situation from the early morning and raised its level of preparedness for developments in the depression, and strengthened joint cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities based on its keenness to enhance the flow of traffic and maintain traffic flow. Lives and property.

Al-Taniji pointed out that the municipality is currently working to make maximum efforts and provide all the needs and equipment for the work teams in the field in preparation for the development of the expected weather condition. The call center has also increased its readiness to receive comments, inquiries and reports from the public.