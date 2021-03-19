W.Again, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants has risen sharply: According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the seven-day incidence nationwide on Friday morning was 95.6. On Thursday it was 90 and on Wednesday it was 86.2. In addition, the health authorities in Germany reported 17,482 new corona infections within one day – that is about 5000 more than exactly a week ago. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5:20 a.m., subsequent changes or additions are possible.

In addition, 226 further deaths were registered within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 12,834 new infections and 252 new deaths within one day.

Four weeks ago, on February 19, the incidence was 56.8. The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Recently, however, it rose again, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2,629,750 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,401,700. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 74,358.

According to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.12 (previous day 1.06). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 112 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Six federal states – Bavaria, Brandenburg, Hesse, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia – now exceed the incidence value of 100 nationwide. All other federal states are above the incidence value of 50. The seven-day incidence is a key benchmark for imposition or relaxation of corona measures.