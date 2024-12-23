The eviction of the affected people lasted five hours and no injuries have been reported.

Adrian Velazquez de Castro 12/23/2024



A crack in a cable car seat in the United States has forced the evacuation of more than 170 skiers during midday this Saturday. No injuries have been reported in the event, as reported by the AP.

The Winter Park Resort, located in the state of Colorado, had stopped automatically when it detected the crack in the cabin structure, as announced by Jen Miller, spokesperson for the resort. The people traveling in the cable cars had been evacuated with ropes in a rescue that lasted five hours.

Ski resort patrols entered each gondola from the top area and lowered people’s equipment to the ground before using a rope equipped with a seat to lower each of the 174 passengers to the ground.

State regulators and the cable car manufacturing company are working with Winter Park Resort officials to find out the causes of the crack. The ski resort still has 21 other lifts open.