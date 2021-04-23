Muhammad Syed Ahmed and Abdullah Amer (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, it begins Al-Wathba Festival for the sons of the tribes tomorrow, at the Camel Square in Al-Wathba in the capital Abu Dhabi, and its activities will continue for 11 days, ending on the fourth of next May. The Supreme Organizing Committee of the festival, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, advisor to His Highness the President of the State and President of the Camel Racing Federation, completed the final preparations for the festival by concluding the registration process for the participating rides through the smart sports program. The festival is witnessing 174 races during its 11 days, and all rounds are held in one evening period, including 159 rides for the recognized camel classes, and 15 races within the heritage race that the organizing committee created during the current season of camel races to preserve the heritage identity, and the organizing committee of the festival has allocated 18 A symbol throughout the days of the festival for the winners of the main rounds in the hybrid tribes competitions. The competitions will open this evening at the age of al-Haqiq, and are held in 50 rounds throughout the first and second days, as during the first day 30 rounds are held, during which the winners receive valuable financial prizes starting from 100 thousand dirhams, while Najib Al-Asseel takes place over 20 rounds on the second day, During the first two rounds, the mounts compete for two tokens, a cup and a rifle, in addition to the prize money of 500 thousand and 400 thousand dirhams respectively. The third and fourth days witness the establishment of the remains of age challenges through 40 steps, as on the third day 25 and 15 steps are held per day. Fourth, the committee allocated 4 symbols for the age of the lakas for the firstborns, the open jadan and the local councils in the first four main rounds, in addition to the financial prizes for the title winners in the symbols’ runs. The competitions will take place on the fifth and sixth days of the broadcasting age for a distance of 6 km in the southern square through 25 routes, including 4 symbols on the sixth day, during which 10 rounds are held. The heritage race is held on the seventh day of the festival through 15 lanes, where the committee allocated the first to the tenth rounds for the age group from 10 to 15 years, and the races from the 11 to the 15 for the age group from 16 to 20 years, as the winner of the set gets during the race competitions The heritage will receive a cash prize of 100 thousand dirhams. The eighth and ninth days, corresponding to 1 and 2 next May, will witness the folds of tribal competitions, which are held over 22 rounds, of which 14 are on the eighth day, and 8 are on the ninth day, during which the mounts compete for 4 Symbols for the first and foremost and the localities, and the tenth day of the festival witnesses the challenges of adults with squint and zombie competitions over 14 steps. The festival will end on May 4 with 8 runs for Al-Hol and Al-Zamoul, which is the strongest and largest ever. The struggle over the sword of al-Hawl, the local, in addition to the prize money of one million dirhams, while the Matsat compete for the fourth-half rifle dedicated to the local fellows and its financial prize of half a million dirhams.