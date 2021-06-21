In Russia, over the past day, 17,378 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions of the country. The operational headquarters announced this in its Telegram-channel.

17378 COVID-19 cases revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were found in Moscow (7584), the Moscow region (1811) and St. Petersburg (1046). Least of all – in the Nenets Autonomous District (5) and the Magadan Region (5).

According to the operational headquarters, 8,361 people fully recovered in a day, 440 people died.

In total, 5,334,204 cases of infection were detected in the country, 129,801 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

On June 20, 17,611 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia. In the Moscow region, statistics on detected cases of coronavirus have become a record since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the Minister of Health of the region, Svetlana Strigunkova, in a week the number of patients with confirmed COVID-19 increased by 3 percent, or 8.5 thousand people.