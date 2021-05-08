The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 200 thousand and 648 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,735 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 534 thousand and 445 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of three people from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1610 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its sorrow and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, abide by the instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1701 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of cure cases is 514 thousand and 769 cases.

In the same context, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced yesterday the provision of 78,342 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine within 24 hours. This brings the total of the doses provided by it to 11 million and 126 thousand and 889 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine rises to 112.50 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

