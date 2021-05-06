The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 196,777 new examinations, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus.

The tests revealed 1724 new cases of coronavirus, all of which are stable, and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 530,944 cases.

And the Ministry announced that 1,682 new cases of those infected with Coronavirus have recovered, and that they fully recover from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 511,340 cases.

And it revealed the death of three infected cases, as a consequence of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1604 cases.





