The activities of the second session of the World Media Congress 2023 will begin next week in the capital, Abu Dhabi, with record international participation by major international companies specialized in the media industries sector and a group of decision-makers, experts and specialists from all over the world, as the number of exhibiting companies and participating brands increased by 33% to reach 257 brands compared to the first session of Congress last year, and the number of participating countries increased by 22% to reach 172 countries, as the current session witnesses the participation of 31 countries for the first time, while the total area of ​​the exhibition increased by 78% to reach more than 32 thousand square meters. square compared to an area of ​​18 thousand square meters in the previous version. This came on the sidelines of the press conference held yesterday to announce the latest preparations for the launch of the second edition of the Congress, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office.

The ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), is organizing the second edition of the Congress, during the period from 14 to 16 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the World Media Congress, said: “In preparation for the second edition of the World Media Congress, we have strengthened our global media network through strategic partnerships following the first edition. These collaborations are expected to contribute to enhancing this year’s conference, thus providing unparalleled value to participants. In conjunction with COP28, the opening day of our conference will highlight the pivotal role of environmental media in sustainability and supporting climate issues.” He added: “The second day focuses on media education, with a special focus on youth participation.

We are excited to welcome students from 100 universities, and prepare them to contribute to shaping the media landscape. We are also launching the Education and Co-production Council, along with the Innovation Council, NexTech, and the Future Media Lab, to explore the relationship between media, education, and artificial intelligence with the aim of keeping pace with the development this sector is witnessing.” In turn, the Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, said: “Organizing the activities of the World Media Congress comes in line with ADNEC Group’s strategy to support a wide range of economic and knowledge sectors in the country in accordance with the aspirations of our wise leadership for the next fifty years, of which the media industries sector is one of its most prominent pillars.” ». The number of exhibiting companies and participating brands increased by 33% to reach 257 brands compared to the first session of Congress last year, and the number of participating countries increased by 22% to reach 172 countries, as the current session witnesses the participation of 31 countries for the first time, and Congress activities will witness the holding of an event. Dedicated to the top buyers in the sector, which attracts more than 400 top buyers from all over the world. This is done by launching a “council” that provides an exclusive space for industry leaders, production houses, and content technology innovators to communicate, exchange knowledge, and explore opportunities for joint production and partnership in the media sector. The activities of the second edition of the Congress witness the holding of a specialized conference over three days that attracts more than 77 speakers representing the poles of the media industry from 18 countries, and the conference will be held under the slogan: “Foreseeing the future of the media sector.” It includes 36 main sessions and will address discussion topics, namely: sustainability, innovation and the latest technologies in the media sector, sports media reaching youth, and the role of training and development in advancing the future of media work.