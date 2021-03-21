The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that, during the past 24 hours, 237,479 new examinations were conducted on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, for early detection and counting and isolating cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1717 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus the total number of registered cases reaches 440 thousand and 355 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of five infected cases, from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1438 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1960 new cases of people infected with the emerging Coronavirus and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cases of recovery to 422,696 cases.

It also announced the provision of 117,712 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday, seven million and 298 thousand and 768 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 73.80 doses per 100 people.





