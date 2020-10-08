In Madhya Pradesh, 1715 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of people found infected in the state to 142022. In the last 24 hours, 29 more persons have died due to infection in the state, which has increased the death toll to 2547.

According to a health officer of Madhya Pradesh, during the last 24 hours, seven due to corona virus infection in Indore, three each in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior and two each in Khargone, Sehore and Chhindwara and Sagar, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, One patient each has been confirmed dead in Shahdol, Damoh, Datia and Guna.

He said, so far 615 deaths have been reported from the corona virus in the state, while Indore has 417 deaths, 96 in Ujjain, 113 in Sagar, 171 in Jabalpur and 141 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths occurred in other districts. The official said that on Thursday, maximum 469 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Indore district, while 219 in Bhopal, 65 in Gwalior and 132 in Jabalpur.

He said that out of a total of 142022 infected people in the state till now, 122687 patients have gone home after getting healthy and 16788 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Thursday, 2420 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.