The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 195,166 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, to discover cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), as the intensification of examination procedures contributed to the detection of 1710 new cases of infection with the virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to cases. For necessary health care. The Ministry also announced the death of two infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, thus bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1580 cases. The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

It also announced that 1,551 new cases of people infected with the virus had fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

