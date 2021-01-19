The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, confirmed that the Federal Decree-Law No. (15) of 2020 regarding consumer protection granted the Ministry of Economy wide supervisory powers to control prices in state markets, especially in times of crisis and events, indicating that the inspection teams of the ministry have been implemented since The issuance of the new law, and over the past year, 171,650 inspection and monitoring campaigns were carried out on the markets to follow up on prices and services provided to consumers.

In response to a parliamentary question from a member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, during the council session held this morning, Al-Marri said: “Inspection and monitoring campaigns resulted in the violation of more than 4 thousand merchants, as part of the ministry’s efforts to control prices and ensure the provision of the best services and products. For consumers who are citizens of the state and residents of the state.





