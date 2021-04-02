The vaccine program will continue every day throughout the Easter Holidays with 17,000 doses of the Covid vaccine being administered.

The over 80’s will be receiving their jabs at Health Centers and according to IB-Salut this age group should be completed by the end of next week.

Mass vaccination centers are also open in the Balearic Islands.

In Mallorca, the Covid Express at Son Dureta in Palma has 10 lines; the Germans Escalas Sports Center in Palma has 14 lines; the Mateu Canyelles Sports Center in Inca has 6 lines and Manacor Racecourse has 6 lines.

In Minorca, the Fairground has 6 lines and Canal Salat in Ciutadella has 4 lines.

In Ibiza, vaccinations will take place at the Palau de Fires i Congressos, which has 10 lines.

In Formentera, vaccinations will take place at the Hospital which has 2 lines.

“The intention is not to stop at vaccinating at any time, in order to deplete the stocks we have and continue administering new doses when they come in, ”says Eugenia Carandell, Vaccination Coordinator & Care Director who stressed that the ‘no vaccines in the fridge’ policy is being applied in the Balearic Islands in order to speed up the vaccination process as much as possible.

The Ministry of Health says the Balearic Islands has administered 87.7% of the vaccine doses received.