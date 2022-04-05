The aim of the police academy is to take on more and more students every year. “We now have four intake moments per year.” For example, budding agents can now enter the level 4 training in January 2023. “The ultimate goal is to take on more students and to distribute them simultaneously over the year.”

And this growth is precisely the goal of the police. “Now the shortening of the training only works once. That is the moment when the students of the three-year program and the two-year program are ready at the same time,” explains Mensink. ,, This advantage will be rectified later, because if 2000 students come in, then a maximum of 2000 students will also graduate two years later. It doesn’t matter if they take a year longer.”

At the police academy, the focus is therefore mainly on the quality of the training and not on the quantity. “In the short term, the police academy cannot completely solve the shortage either. That takes time.”