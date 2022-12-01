Ahmed Shaaban (Aden, Cairo)

The terrorist Houthi militia commits daily heinous crimes against the Yemeni people, and carries out arrests and kidnappings of civilians, especially women and children, in serious violation of human rights and international law, and persists in torturing and killing them in its secret prisons, and the number of abductees has reached nearly 17,000 people.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms documented in a report that the Houthi militia, since its seizure of power in 2014, has arrested and kidnapped 16,800 civilians.

The human rights report stated that more than 4,201 abductees, whose information and data have been verified, are still in Al-Houthi prisons, calling on the international community to pressure the terrorist group to release them immediately and without conditions.

Yemeni human rights activist Fahmi al-Zubairi confirmed that the kidnappings and arbitrary arrests of civilians have not stopped since the Houthi militia took control of state institutions, and the institutions, schools, mosques and homes of dissidents use places of detention and secret prisons in which they torture and abuse the abductees.

Al-Zubairi explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there are more than 300 cases of killing as a result of torture and deliberate medical negligence in Al-Houthi prisons, and that the militias have kidnapped and tortured women and children stripped of all values ​​and morals, to increase their suffering and the suffering of their relatives.

Al-Zubairi revealed that “kidnapping crimes are accompanied by extortion of the relatives of the abductees, and the demand for huge sums of money for each case. Rather, the extortion operations have become a profitable business for the militias, in flagrant violation of all international laws that provide for the humane treatment of detainees, and the criminalization of hiding the abductees from their families, and the confiscation of their right to freedom and defend themselves and their right to fair trials.”

He stressed that the international community and organizations must put pressure on the Houthi militia to reveal the forcibly disappeared in its prisons, stop the brutal torture, and quickly release them without conditions or use them as a political card that is being manipulated to achieve gains in their favour, stressing that the group proves every day that it is a gang. criminal.

The human rights report stated that among those abducted in Houthi prisons are 389 political detainees, 464 activists, 340 media professionals, 176 children, 374 women, 342 educators, about 512 elderly and social figures, 216 religious preachers, 154 academics, and 217 students.

The report also documented 96 arrests of lawyers and judges, 93 doctors, 376 employees, 293 cleaners, 81 foreigners and refugees, and 78 merchants.

In turn, the Yemeni writer and political analyst, Abdullah Ismail, considered that the file of those kidnapped by the “Houthi” is very painful, noting that most of the victims are ordinary people and are neither military nor active, and do not participate in the war and were kidnapped from the streets, their workplaces and homes, and the militias use them as a tool of pressure. society and the legitimate government.

The political analyst added in statements to Al-Ittihad that the practices of the terrorist militias against the abductees, including torture and according to the testimony of the United Nations and independent and local organizations, are extremely heinous, and many of them are hidden and their whereabouts are unknown, led by political detainees who represent important parties.

Ismail said: “We are facing a terrifying file and heartbreaking numbers, and the worst of all is that the Houthis use these abductees to bargain in the file of prisoners, pressure or bargain.

Dead and wounded, including children, in a Houthi mine explosion

9 civilians, including 5 children, were killed and injured when mines left behind by the terrorist Houthi militia exploded in different Yemeni regions this week. The Yemeni Landmine Observatory stated that “the two brothers, Abbad and Salem Abdullah Ahmed Al-Muradi, were killed as a result of a mine explosion in the Rahum area in the Rahba district, south of Ma’rib governorate, while a third girl was seriously injured in the same incident.”

The Observatory indicated that, “Since the beginning of this week, two civilians were killed and two other children were injured in mine explosions and remnants of war in Al-Hodeidah Governorate.” A civilian was also wounded by an ammunition explosion in Saada governorate, and a child by a mine explosion in Al-Bayda governorate.