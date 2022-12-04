Moscow. Some 1,700 seals washed up dead on Russia’s Caspian Sea coast, authorities said Sunday.

Authorities in the southern province of Dagestan said it was not known what caused the deaths, but they were likely from natural causes.

Regional authorities on Saturday initially said there were about 700 seals, but on Sunday Zaur Gapizov, director of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, said a closer inspection determined there were about 1,700, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Gapizov stated that the seals most likely died about two weeks ago. He added that there are no signs that it was the work of hunters.

Experts from the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coast and collected data for laboratory review, and so far no polluting substances have been detected.

Several previous incidents of mass seal deaths have been attributed to natural causes.

Data on the number of seals in the Caspian Sea vary sharply. The fisheries agency says there are between 270,000 and 300,000, while the Gapizov center puts the number at 70,000.