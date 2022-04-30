Police and U-BOAT, the watch that celebrates the 170th anniversary

On the occasion of the celebration of 170th anniversary of its foundation the State Police in partnership with U-BOATa well-known Italian company active in the production of watches has created a limited edition ofU-47 model watch. On the day of the launch of the products on the market, Italo Fontana, founder of the company, donated model n.1 to the State Police for display purposes. The watch was handed over to the Chief of Police – Director General of Public Security Lamberto Giannini, during a meeting at the Viminale.

Charity auction for the U-BOAT “Polizia di Stato” watch

In Piazza di Spagnanear the U-BOAT boutiqueaonline charity auction on the site https://www.charitystars.com which will have as its object no. 0 of the 170 watches produced in limited edition. The event, presented by Sebastiano Somma, was attended by Representatives of the PS Department, of Difesa Servizi SpA and of U-BOAT, the swimming champion Gregorio Paltrinieri of the Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme d’oro while the Fanfare of the State Police performed some pieces for the numerous citizens present. / Police

