Ricardo Piglia was right, as expected, when he asked himself Artificial respiration: “Who of us will write the Facundo? ”. Because the Facundo It is the book that had to be written or that should be written, but also the one that nobody could write anymore, the one that nobody could (the one who was closest was Ezequiel Martínez Estrada with his Pampas radiography, although that book would have to be injected with some bursts of What is this?, the broadside that Martínez Estrada muttered under the feverish impulse of that peronean passion called anti-Peronism).

Who of us will write the Facundo? Piglia wondered in 1980. On the other hand, it would not be wise, nor would it be necessary, to ask which of us will write “The slaughterhouse”. Because “El Matadero” It is the text that in a certain way we cannot stop writing (reading and rewriting), as if Argentine literature itself (or at least, not to exaggerate, a large part of it) was not and could not be but a series of variations of that founding text by Esteban Echeverría (“Variations on a theme by Esteban Echeverría” or something like that).

And no longer those stories that more visibly took it up again, such as Borges and Bioy Casares’s “The Monster Party”, with the expected conversion from Rosismo to Peronism, or as “The Proletarian Child” by Osvaldo Lamborghini, who countered “The Party of the monster ”raising a decisive question: that of the classes and their respective violence. Not only those more obvious cases, but in more comprehensive terms all those so many texts that they narrated in different ways violence and politics in Argentine literature.

Esteban Echeverría, in a period oil painting by Ernest Charton

Echeverría wrote “El Matadero” around 1840 as direct intervention text, marked by a resounding will to influence the political situation of the moment. But he wrote it under a fiction of chronological distance, as if the events referred to correspond to a distant past and not to the immediate present in which he found himself. However, it was not until 1871 that the story was published, at the impulse of Juan María Gutiérrez, twenty years after Echeverría’s death. So that fictional historical distance, the one that the story had plotted, ended up becoming reality: that “that time” of fiction in the end ended up being true.

“El Matadero” thus defines a fundamental instance in the relationship between literature and politics: the constitutive tension between the claim to influence the reality of the facts, on the one hand, and on the other, a certain perhaps inexorable lag, a delay and a out of time that are simultaneously, for literature, an impossibility and a power. But “El Matadero” also defines a crucial aspect for literature (and even more so for political literature): that of basic divergence between the author’s intentions (what you intend to write, what you think you write) and what actually happens in the text, what the text itself does. Because the best of “El Matadero”, even what has made it a classic, is neither more nor less than that which Echeverría got out of hand, which he did not anticipate or did not turn out as he intended. It is clear that the construction of the story aims to provoke disgust with the scenes of the popular world of the slaughterhouse and to finish the story with full rhetorical efficiency through the final argument of the Unitarian. But the final argument of the Unitarian was weakened by the affectation and by a complicated pomposity, and in return, much in spite of the narrator and perhaps the author himself, the popular world with their bodies and their debauchery only fascinates, fascinate the reader but before the narrator himself, attract the gaze and language to the literary conquest of the text.

The best thing about “El Matadero” would then be what gets out of control, the best thing about “El Matadero” is that it gets out of control. And at the same time it could be said that this is precisely his business, the question he deals with: what can be contained and regulated or what overflows and gets out of control. Popular violence, that is what it is about, poses this dilemma to the romantic who is fascinated and to the bourgeois who is spooky, and that two in one by Echeverría traces the narrative coordinates of a great Argentine story that, with “El Matadero” as point of departure, and no point of arrival or conclusion, it does not stop traveling.

“The best of ‘El Matadero’, even what has made it a classic, is neither more nor less than that that Echeverría got out of hand, which he did not foresee or did not turn out as he intended”.

Is popular violence dominated and domesticated, as is done with a ferocious animal, or will it go out of bounds and relentlessly spill over the order of the city, as the bull seems to do in the story got out of the loop? Is it laughter and fun or is it a brutal monstrosity? And is it one thing or the other, or rather both at the same time: monster party, something that for that very reason attracts and repels, seduces and dismays? Does popular violence abide by the law and calm down, does it depart from the law and exceed it, or does it identify itself with the law without giving in to its excess (and in that case, which becomes unbearable, does the law itself barbarism returns)? Echeverría’s “El Abattoir” is not just a metaphor for the country, its representation by similarity; but also, and above all, its synecdoche, the part that figures the whole in a relationship of continuity. That is why his entire universe of law and violence, of hot bodies and high-sounding words, of monstrosity and animality, of control and lack of control, it does not stop thinking and narrating, it does not stop reading and writing.

The writer Martín Kohan: his latest books are the essay “I remember” and the novel “Confession”. / Archive

There are several canonical texts written by Echeverría, from the verses of The Captive to the political essay prose of the Socialist Dogma or the “retrospective glimpse.” But perhaps “El Matadero” is the most conducive to understanding it in its time and its wrong time, in its place and in its dislocation. Likewise, there are several emblematic scenes in Echeverría’s life: the topic of the initiatory trip to Paris; his return as a cultural importer (bringing from Europe nothing less than romanticism: the paradoxical importation of sensitivity for one’s own self); its notorious predicament in the generation of ’37; the stealthy writing of “El Matadero” in the uncertain underground (the place uncertain, the time uncertain) of a Pampean sneaking; another topic: that of exile to Montevideo during the Rosismo. But there is something with time and dislocation that is played with his death in January 1851: barely a year and a month before the fall of Rosas, Echeverría dies in exile and his remains go to the anonymity of a mass grave. His body could never be identified or recovered. Echeverría thus becomes something more than an expatriate: he is the total and definitive expatriate, he is the expatriate without possible repatriation.

EV