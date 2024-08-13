LONDON — The bottom of the Baltic Sea is full of secrets. Untold thousands of sailors have died beneath its cold waves. Their ships — and their treasure — sank with them.

According to the criteria of

In July, a Polish diving team explored a small shipwreck, just a few kilometres off the coast of Sweden. A first pass revealed a small merchant ship, nothing out of the ordinary, about 58 metres below the surface. But Tomasz Stachura, who heads the Baltictech diving group, had a hunch.

He returned the next morning. This time he found boxes and boxes of what appeared to be champagne, along with wine and china.

“We realized that this was some kind of treasure,” he said. He took photographs and cleaned the labels, but they were illegible. But the shape of the bottles suggested they contained champagne, he said. Looking closer, he saw bubbles. “It occurred to me that maybe you can drink them.”

Some 100,000 sunken ships dot the bottom of the Baltic Sea, said Jim Hansson, a maritime archaeologist at the Vrak Shipwreck Museum in Sweden. But finding champagne “is not that common,” he said.

Stachura believes the ship may have sunk in the mid-19th century. An archaeologist analyzed mineral water bottles from the wreck and said the labels dated from 1850 to 1876.

Whether Champagne is still drinkable depends on how well the bottles were sealed, said David T. Smith, a British drinks writer and consultant who once tasted a shipwrecked gin — with unexpected notes of seawater. (“Gross”)

“I don’t necessarily know how good it would taste,” he said of the recent discovery.

On the other hand, since oxygen cannot pass through the cork, the sea could act as a preservative, said Essi Avellan, a Champagne expert in Finland. “It would probably taste younger than a wine that has been aging in the cellar,” she said.

The water itself is also cold and dark, like a wine cellar. (It’s also pressurized, which is good for sparkling wines like Champagne.) And the salinity is lower than in an ocean, so shipwrecks are better preserved.

“It’s a frozen time capsule,” said Johan Rönnby, a professor of maritime archaeology at Södertörn University in Sweden.

Stachura reported the find to Swedish authorities. He is now awaiting permission to work with maritime archaeologists to conduct underwater research.

Stachura believes he may have identified the ship as one lost by Tsar Nicholas I of Russia in 1852. Right era, right route, right customer profile.

Perhaps in time he will be able to try sparkling wine himself.

“If some expert says it is safe to drink, then yes, why not? It would be nice to try what people drank 170 years ago.”