From next year, an additional 170 million euros per year will be added structurally for culture, this year it is still 135 million euros. State Secretary Gunay Uslu (Culture and Media, D66) wrote this to the House of Representatives on Monday in a letter in which she explains her recovery plan for the cultural sector and elaborates the coalition agreement. “The future of the industry has been under great pressure and it is still a challenging time to say the least,” writes Uslu. “The coming period will be dominated by recovery, renewal and growth.”

She mentions five topics that should lead to recovery: First of all, help with restarting the sector that is not yet running as usual, although there have been no corona measures for some time. This mainly concerns public campaigns, but also flexible ways of financing and investment and extra money (5 million euros) for cultural programming at the public broadcaster.

Also read: ‘Macher’ with charm and discipline



Improving the labor market

In addition, the State Secretary is working on a plan to improve the labor market in the sector, and in anticipation of this, EUR 10 million is now available for pilots that make it easier to hire self-employed workers with multiple clients. She also looks at contributions to the savings facilities for pension and disability insurance that have run out due to corona.

Thirdly, Uslu wants to support the makers by „at [te] contribute to the initiation of the order flow”. There will be 20 million euros for free producers in the performing arts to make new productions. There is 12.5 million euros for new major Dutch drama, documentary and animation series, and starting makers are supported separately with 9.9 million euros to make the step to the labor market.

She pays special attention to young people; it is allocating nearly 20 million to improving the cultural offer and facilities for young people, and encouraging young people to participate in culture.

Finally, the State Secretary is allocating 18.6 million euros for innovation. Of this, 6 million (one-off) will go to art cinemas to improve their outdated digital projection.