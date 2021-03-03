F.Schools have been completely closed for almost 170 million children around the world for almost a year. Every seventh child – around 214 million children – missed more than three quarters of their classes in the corona-related lockdown. This emerges from data that the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) published on Wednesday. Accordingly, 14 countries have been largely in a lockdown since March 2020.

Latin America and the Caribbean are predominantly affected by the long-term school closings. Almost 100 million children were unable to go to school there alone in the past twelve months.

The disadvantaged pay the highest price

“With every day that goes by, children who do not have access to direct education fall further behind, and the most disadvantaged children pay the highest price,” said Unicef ​​Director Henrietta Fore on the occasion of the publication of the report “Covid-19 and school closings . A year without school ”. “We cannot afford to go into the second year, in which these children can only learn to a limited extent or not at all.” One should leave no stone unturned in order to keep schools open or to give priority to their rapid reopening.

According to Unicef, school closings have devastating consequences for the learning and well-being of children. Especially the most vulnerable children and those who do not have access to distance education are at an increased risk of never going back to school and being forced into child marriages or child labor.

In total, more than 888 million children were adversely affected in their education by a complete or partial school closure in the past Corona months. On the one hand, this means that they cannot talk to their peers. In many countries, however, the children do not have access to the health systems and thus the necessary vaccinations and often only to a daily meal because the school canteens are also closed.