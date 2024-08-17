A career day organised by the UAE Human Resources Development Council provided more than 170 diverse job opportunities for Emirati job seekers.

The event witnessed strong participation from prominent companies and citizens seeking to develop their career paths in the private sector.

Several well-known companies participated in the event, such as NextCare, Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani Group, Dulsco, Keolis MHI, KPMG, GMG, and Al Ansari Exchange, reflecting the commitment of these companies to supporting Emiratisation and enriching the capabilities of national competencies.

The Council succeeded in transforming neighborhood councils into a launching pad for citizens’ professional futures in strategic sectors in various areas of private sector work.

The Career Day was designed to facilitate direct interaction between Emirati talent and industry leaders, providing a platform for candidates to explore a wide range of opportunities across sectors. These events provide citizens with a clear path to joining the private sector, and underscore the importance of Emirati talent in driving the country’s economic growth.

“The success of the Umm Suqeim Council Career Day confirms the vital role played by our private sector partners in driving the Emiratisation agenda,” said Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Dubai Human Resources Development Council. “By offering more than 170 job opportunities, these companies have not only demonstrated their commitment to empowering the future of citizens in the private sector, but have also contributed to achieving the vision of our wise leadership regarding Emiratisation and the future of our country. Thank God, since the launch of the Council, we have succeeded in building qualitative partnerships with the private sector and our citizens, the fruits of which are increasing day after day.”

It is worth noting that the UAE Human Resources Development Council was established in Dubai by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and its membership includes representatives from the public and private sectors.