I.In the midst of an affair over “Corona dinners” in Paris, in which members of the government are alleged to have also participated, the police have exposed two secret restaurants. In Paris on Saturday night, she arrested the manager of an “underground restaurant” who had secretly offered food despite the closure due to the pandemic. The organizer of the dinner was also arrested and the 110 guests had to pay a fine.

Hours earlier, police officers had prematurely ended lunch in another secret restaurant in Saint-Ouen on the outskirts of Paris. According to the broadcaster BFMTV and the police, the operator was arrested and the 62 guests also fined.

Secret luxury food

The so-called underground restaurants for the wealthy in France have been making headlines since a report by the private television broadcaster M6 about alleged secret luxury food. Pictures showed, among other things, an “underground restaurant” in which neither the wait staff nor the unrecognizable guests wore masks.

In the TV report, the owner of the “Palais Vivienne” venue, Pierre-Jean Chalençon, as one of the organizers, initially reported anonymously about the evenings and claimed to have met members of the government in several secret restaurants. In the meantime, however, he speaks of an “April Fool’s joke”.

After the report, the judiciary began an investigation. On Friday, Chalençon and the well-known celebrity chef Christophe Leroy were questioned by investigators. According to the public prosecutor’s office, however, it has so far not been proven that ministers have participated in illegal dinners.

Still, President Emmanuel Macron called on all attendees at the week’s cabinet meeting to “be exemplary,” according to a government spokesman. Because of the pandemic, restaurants in France have been closed since the end of October.